Gibson gets 2nd win, Orioles go deep to beat Rangers 7-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle and Jorge Mateo homered, Kyle Gibson pitched seven solid innings after his scheduled start got moved up a day and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 7-2. Mountcastle hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second, and Mateo’s two-run shot an inning later chased Andrew Heaney from his Rangers debut. The Orioles have matched a team record with multiple homers in each of their first five games this season. Adolis García and Nathaniel Lowe went deep for the Rangers.

