Italian Open to award women equal prize money by 2025

ROME (AP) — The Italian Open plans to award women the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2025. Iga Swiatek earned less than half of what Novak Djokovic took home for his title when she won last year’s tournament on the red clay of the Foro Italico. Billie Jean King has often said that she was moved to form the women’s pro circuit after earning $600 for her 1970 Italian Open title while Ilie Nastase took home $3,500 for winning the men’s tournament the same year. The Italian Open is expanding from eight to 12 days this year and will feature 96-player draws for men and women.

