Kemp’s RBI single in 9th gives A’s 4-3 win over Guardians

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Oakland Athletics a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians. With the score tied 3-all, Ryan Noda led off the ninth with a walk against James Karinchak. Noda advanced to second on a groundout by Esteury Ruiz before Kemp singled him home. Ruiz and Jace Peterson also drove in runs to help Oakland snap a six-game home losing streak to Cleveland. Trevor May pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Gabriel Arias homered for the Guardians, who lost for the first time since opening day, snapping a four-game win streak. José Ramírez had an RBI double.

