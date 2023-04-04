Mercer scores 1st hat trick as the Devils sweep Penguins

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored his first career hat trick and the New Jersey Devils beat the fading Penguins 5-1, putting Pittsburgh’s bid for a 17th straight Stanley Cup playoff berth in serious jeopardy. Dougie Hamilton and Timo Meier also scored for the Devils and Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves as New Jersey rebounded from its worst loss of the season. Coupled with Florida’s win over Buffalo, the Panthers moved a point ahead of the Penguins in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have four games left, but they don’t play each other.

