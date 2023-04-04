Necas scores in OT as Hurricanes edge Senators 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored with 40.1 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Brady Skjei each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who maintained their three-point lead atop the Metropolitan Division despite squandering a two-goal lead. Stefan Noesen had two assists. Antti Raanta made 25 saves to improve to 18-2-3 as Carolina got its 50th win of the season. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk had goals for Ottawa and Alex DeBrincat had two assists. The outcome spoiled the NHL debut for Senators goalie Leevi Merilainen, who made 34 saves.

