Preds keep thin playoff hopes alive, beating Vegas 3-2 in OT
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Glass scored a power-play goal 3:30 into overtime, and the Nashville Predators kept their thin playoff hopes alive Tuesday night by beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. Jonathan Marchessault tripped Philip Tomasino in the slot to put Nashville on the power play in overtime. The Predators needed 37 seconds before Glass scored his 14th with his shot deflecting or the win. The Predators came in five points back of the second wild card berth in the Western Conference with a game in hand on Winnipeg with five games remaining. Alex Pietrangelo matched his career-high with two goals in the second for Vegas. The Golden Knights snapped a two-game winning streak