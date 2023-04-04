Rangers’ Josh Smith 6 stitches, but good after pitch to face

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers outfielder Josh Smith has six stitches on the lower right side of his face, a cut inside his mouth and some slight swelling. But he has no fractures after getting hit in the face with a pitch. Smith says the injury isn’t as bad as he thought he was going to be, and that he really had no pain. The left-handed batter was struck in the face by a pitch from Baltimore left-hander Danny Coulombe in Monday night’s game. Smith says he cleared concussion protocol. Manager Bruce Bochy says there are no immediate plans for Smith to go on in the injured list.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.