Siakam scores 22, leads Raptors over Hornets 120-100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pascal Siakam led a balanced Toronto Raptors attack to their fifth win in six games over the injury-riddled Charlotte Hornets. Toronto has won five of its last six games, improving to 40-39 and solidifying their position for the NBA play-in tournament. The Raptors scored 19 straight points during a stretch late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter after Charlotte had gotten within 80-75 with 3:49 left in the third quarter.

