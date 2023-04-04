UFC’s White says WWE partnership will grow both fan bases
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC President Dana White says combining marketing forces with World Wrestling Entertainment will create an even larger fan base for both organizations. The sides will work together after Endeavor announced a $21.4 billion deal to bring WWE under its umbrella with UFC. White also says the Power Slap League has agreed to a two-year media rights deal with Rumble. He says the deal includes eight events, with the championship of next season’s series expected to take place in United Arab Emirates.