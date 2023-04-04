Urías throws 6 shutout innings, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a two-run homer, Julio Urías tossed six scoreless innings to outpitch Germán Márquez, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Jason Heyward homered for the second consecutive game and Max Muncy added a solo shot for the Dodgers. They’ve homered in six straight games, and LA’s 13 homers lead the majors. Urias recorded his 600th career strikeout in the first against Kris Bryant. The Rockies began the game 5 for 11 and then went 0 for 17 until Bryant doubled leading off the ninth.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.