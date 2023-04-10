Alvarez, Tucker lead Astros past Pirates 8-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yordan Alvarez had three hits and boosted his RBI total to a major-league-leading 16 by driving in two runs in the Houston Astros’ 8-2 win over Pittsburgh. Kyle Tucker added two hits and drove in three runs as the reigning World Series champions sent the fast-starting Pirates to the second loss in their last seven games. Framber Valdez allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings to earn his first victory of the season. Ji Man Choi hit his first home run of the year for Pittsburgh.

