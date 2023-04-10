Bieber’s start, Naylor’s sac push Guardians past Yankees
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber shook off a rough first inning to pitch seven, and Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh to give the Cleveland Guardians a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in a rematch of last year’s AL Division Series. Bieber gave up two runs and three hits to New York’s first four batters before settling in. The Yankees got the tying run to third with none out in the eighth but reliever James Karinchak retired Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton in order. Judge extended his on-base streak to 43 games.