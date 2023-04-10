Bohm has 6 RBIs, Phillies power past Alcantara, Marlins 15-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm homered and had six RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies tagged NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara for nine runs in a 15-3 win over the Miami Marlins. Brandon Marsh and Jake Cave added solo homers for the Phillies. Philadelphia pounded Alcantara for five runs in the third inning and four more in the fifth. Alcantara’s nine runs allowed in four-plus innings were the most in a start by a reigning Cy Young Award winner since Detroit’s Max Scherzer gave up 10 against Kansas City in 2014.

