Canada beats U.S. 4-3 in 9th round of SO at women’s worlds

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Jamie Lee Rattray scored the winner in the ninth round of the shootout and Canada beat the United States 4-3 Monday night in the final preliminary round game for both teams at the women’s world hockey championship. The teams will turn their attention to the quarterfinals on Thursday after finishing 1-2 atop Group A. Sarah Fillier had a goal and an assist and Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey scored in regulation for Canada. Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens earned the win. Hannah Bilka had a goal and an assist and Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel also scored for the Americans. Goaltender Aerin Frankel took the loss.

