Gallen strikes out 11, Diamondbacks beat Brewers 3-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out 11 over seven innings, Christian Walker smacked a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0. Nick Ahmed had three hits while Ketel Marte added two for the D-backs, who took three of four from the Dodgers over the weekend. Scott McGough threw a scoreless eighth and Andrew Chafin handled the ninth for his second save. Wade Miley gave up three runs on five hits over five innings to take the loss. The Brewers struck out 15 times and finished with three hits — none for extra bases.

