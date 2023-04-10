Giroux leads Senators over Hurricanes, reaches 1,000 points

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux joined an illustrious group Monday night with a pair of goals and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes to reach 1,000 career NHL points. Giroux became the 96th player to achieve the milestone. The 35-year-old entered the game needing two points to hit the momentous marker and took less than one period to make it happen. Giroux picked up point 999 with his 33rd goal of the season just after the five-minute mark and number 1,000 came on an assist when he set up Tim Stutzle with under three minutes remaining in the period.

