Heaney has AL record-tying 9 straight Ks, Rangers top Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters, Adolis Garcia’s sixth-inning grand slam was one of three Texas home runs and the Rangers routed the Kansas City Royals 11-2. Heaney (1-1) began the streak by fanning Matt Duffy and Nicky Lopez to end the first inning, then struck out the side in the second and third innings. After Salvador Perez went down swinging leading off the fourth inning, Matt Duffy ended the streak with a flyout to right field. Heaney threw 93 pitches and left after five innings, allowing two runs – one earned – on two hits.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.