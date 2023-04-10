Islanders lose to Capitals, no longer control playoff future

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Islanders are no longer in control of their chances to make the playoffs after losing 5-2 to the Washington Capitals. Ilya Sorokin allowed three goals on the first six nine shots he faced behind sloppy defense before settling down. The Islanders did not score on Darcy Kuemper until twice late in the third period. New York will now need help to return to the postseason after a one-year absence. The Islanders trail Florida by a point and are one up on Pittsburgh. But the Penguins have two games left to New York’s one. The Capitals snapped a six-game losing streak.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.