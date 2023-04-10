Johansson helps Wild rally for 4-2 victory over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored two goals late in the third period, and the short-handed Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2. Matt Boldy and Gustav Nyquist also scored for Minnesota in its second consecutive win. Filip Gustavsson made 39 saves in his second straight start. Johansson’s 18th goal — a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 with 6 minutes left — tied it at 2. It was the Wild’s 14th short-handed goal of the season, breaking the franchise record. Johansson then put Minnesota in front when he got a nice pass from Boldy and beat Alex Stalock on the glove side with 3:13 left.

