Leicester hires Dean Smith as manager until end of season

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester has hired Dean Smith as manager until the end of the season as it fights to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The former Aston Villa manager has been out of work since leaving Norwich earlier this year. Smith will oversee the final eight games of Leicester’s campaign following the firing of Brendan Rodgers on April 2. The Foxes have lost both games since Rodgers left, leaving them second bottom and only two points from safety. Leicester’s next game is on Saturday at title-chasing Manchester City.

