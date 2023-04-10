Mittelstadt rallies Sabres to 3-2 win over Rangers in SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored the tying goal in the third period and got the deciding goal in the shootout to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. JJ Peterka also scored for the Sabres and rookie Devon Levi made 26 saves to beat the Rangers for the second time in 11 days. The Sabres are 7-1-1 in their last nine games to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The victory also gave Buffalo 40 wins in a season for the first time since the team won 43 games in 2010- 11. Artemi Panarin scored twice for New York and Igor Shesterkin finished with 36 saves. Rangers have earned points in six straight games (3-0-3) and nine of their last 10 (6-1-3).

