Morrissey helps Jets beat Sharks 6-2 to close in on playoffs

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 to move closer toward securing a playoff berth. Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets. Nino Niederreiter and Dylan DeMelo each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves in his 12th consecutive start as Winnipeg finished a five-game homestand 4-1-0. Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, giving him 100 points this season. He’s the first NHL defenseman to reach that mark since the New York Rangers’ Brian Leetch in 1991-92. James Reimer stopped 27 shots.

