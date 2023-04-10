Novak lifts Predators past Flames 3-2 in shootout

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tommy Novak scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Nashville Predators beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 to preserve their playoff hopes. Zach Sanford and Egor Afanasyev also scored for the Predators, who have two home games remaining in the regular season — on Thursday against Minnesota and Friday against Colorado. Juuse Saros stopped 42 shots through overtime and three of four in the shootout. Troy Stecher and Mikael Backlund scored for the Flames, and Jacob Markstrom finished with 27 saves. Jonathan Huberdeaul scored on the first attempt of the shootout for the Flames. Cody Glass tied it in the third round for the Predators, and Novak won it in the fourth round.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.