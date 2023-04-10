Pavelski records 1,000th career point as Stars trounce Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Joe Pavelski notched his 1,000th career point with a second-period goal, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars thumped the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Monday night. Pavelski, playing in his 1,248th game, became the 10th American-born player to reach the milestone when he tipped Miro Heiskanen’s shot from the point. The Stars, who have won four straight, tied idle Colorado for the Central Division lead with two games remaining. Jason Robertson supplied a goal and two assists. Esa Lindell, Ty Dellandrea and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.