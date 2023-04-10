Rays top Red Sox 1-0, extend season-opening win streak to 10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays became the first major league team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to open the season with 10 straight wins, getting a solo homer from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0. Lowe homered for the third straight game, sending a one-out pitch from Chris Martin into the right-field stands. Lowe has nine RBIs over his last three games. The 1987 Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves share the major league record for the best start to a season at 13-0. This was the Rays’ first win by fewer than four runs. Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

