Sapporo may delay Olympic bid to 2034 after Tokyo scandal
TOKYO (AP) — The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee says Sapporo may delay its bid for the Winter Olympics, going for 2034 instead of 2030. Yashuhiro Yamashita indicated on Monday that he would hold talks with Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto. Akimoto was re-elected on Sunday, overcoming challenges from two anti-Olympic opponents. Despite the victory, the opposition was strong — much of it pegged to the ongoing corruption scandal around the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Organizers have said the Sapporo Games would cost about $2.6 billion, much of it public money.