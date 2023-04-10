Tavares scores late in OT as Maple Leafs edge Panthers 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — John Tavares scored with 21.3 seconds remaining in overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Florida 2-1 Monday night to snap the Panthers’ six-game winning streak. Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, netting his 40th of the season. Ilya Samsonov made 46 saves. Brandon Montour scored for Florida and tied the franchise record for goals by a defenseman in a season with his 16th. Goalie Alex Lyon made 23 saves and lost for the first time in seven straight starts in place of Sergei Bobrovsky.

