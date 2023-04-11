AP source: Big Ten taps ex-MLB exec Petitti as commissioner

The Big Ten is hiring former MLB executive Tony Petitti to be its next commissioner. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized. An announcement is expected by the conference by the end of the week. Petitti replaces Kevin Warren, who is leaving to become president of the Chicago Bears. Petitti continues a trend of recent hires to lead the top conferences coming from outside college sports — like Warren, who came from the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

