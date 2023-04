ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan is expected to miss up to three months after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Atlanta says Guzan will be out 10 to 12 weeks. The injury happened in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at New York City FC. It’s almost exactly one year after Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon. That injury ended his 2022 season. The 38-year-old Guzan is Atlanta’s captain.

