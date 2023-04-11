Blackhawks agree to contracts with D Tinordi, G Commesso

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi has agreed to a one-year contract extension with a $1.25 million salary-cap hit. The 31-year-old Tinordi was claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers in October. He has a career-high two goals and six assists in 44 games this season. Chicago also agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Drew Commesso. The entry-level deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $925,000 salary-cap hit.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.