Braves RHP Ian Anderson to have season-ending surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Anderson won 10 games for Atlanta last season after playing a key role in its 2021 World Series championship. The 24-year-old Anderson began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett after control problems prevented him from landing a spot in the Atlanta rotation. He issued eight walks in 7 1/3 innings this spring and the struggles continued in his only start for Gwinnett. Tests showed Anderson has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

