Burnes outduels Kelly, Brewers top Diamondbacks 7-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Willy Adames broke up Merrill Kelly’s no-hit bid in the seventh inning by smashing a solo homer to center field, Corbin Burnes threw eight scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1. Kelly and Burnes were locked in a scoreless pitcher’s duel for the first six innings. Adames broke when he led off the seventh by belting a 91 mph sinker high off the center field batter’s eye above the 407-foot sign. The Brewers ended up scoring five runs in the seventh. Mike Brosseau’s two-out, two-run double made it 5-0.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.