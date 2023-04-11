Call-up Woll makes 46 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 4-3
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Minor league call-up Joseph Woll made 46 saves, William Nylander had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in a preview of an opening round playoff series next week. Woll, recalled on an emergency basis from the AHL Toronto Marlies, stopped Nikita Kucherov from the low right circle during a 6-on-4 with 1:31 to play. Tampa Bay beat Toronto in the first round of last season’s playoffs en route to its third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final. The Maple Leafs rested forwards Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner, and defenseman Mark Giordano.