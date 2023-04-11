Cavinder twins say they’re leaving Miami after 1 season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — For Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the Elite Eight apparently was enough and their time at Miami is over. The Cavinder twins are two of the most prominent athletes in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics. They announced Tuesday they won’t return to the Hurricanes next season. That ends their Miami tenure after just one year with the program. They transferred from Fresno State in April 2022 with hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament. They likely exceeded even their own expectations by helping the Hurricanes fall just short of reaching the Final Four. Both played four seasons in college but could have played next season, too.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.