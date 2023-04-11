Cole strong for 7, beats Guardians again as Yanks roll 11-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole didn’t let Cleveland’s fast start rattle him before pitching seven strong innings and Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer, powering the New York Yankees to an 11-2 win over the Guardians. Cole gave up two runs and three hits in the first inning before locking in and improving to 5-0 against Cleveland over the past two seasons. He beat the Guardians twice in last year’s AL Division Series. Cordero’s homer in New York’s five-run third off Hunter Gaddis gave Cole a big cushion and helped the Yankees even the series after dropping the opener. Yankees star Aaron Judge extended his on-base streak to 44 games, the second longest in the majors since 2019.

