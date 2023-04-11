Competition to succeed Thompson-Robinson starts for UCLA QBs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s successor is unlikely to be determined until a couple weeks before UCLA’s season opener on Sept. 2 against Coastal Carolina. But coach Chip Kelly is going to give his five quarterbacks plenty of opportunities during spring practices the next four weeks to prove themselves. Of the five looking to become the starter, Ethan Garbers, Chase Griffin and Justyn Martin have experience in Kelly’s system while Collin Schlee made 11 starts for Kent State last season. The biggest buzz though surrounds Dante Moore, who was the first five-star recruit Kelly has landed since coming to Westwood.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.