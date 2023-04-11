Devils clinch home-ice for playoffs; end Sabres hopes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tomas Tatar had two goals and an assist and the New Jersey Devils clinched home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs and ended Buffalo’s postseason hopes with a 6-2 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday night. Jack Hughes scored a late empty-net goal for his 97th point, breaking the franchise record of 96 set by Patrik Elias in 2000-2001. Jesper Boqvist, Jonas Siegenthaler and Miles Wood also scored as the Devils got big games from their role players in tying their franchise record with their 51st win. Vitek Vanecek made 36 saves. Jeff Skinner and Mattias Samuelsson scored for the Sabres.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.