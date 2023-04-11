Duke’s Filipowski to return for 2nd season with Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke 7-footer Kyle Filipowski is returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season instead of testing the NBA draft waters. Filipowski announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post, saying: “I’m not done yet, see you next year.” Filipowski was named The Associated Press newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He also was named the most valuable player of the ACC Tournament after the Blue Devils claimed the title. He averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds this season.

