Evan Bouchard scores OT winner, Oilers beat Avalanche 2-1

DENVER (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored a power-play goal 1:50 into overtime, Stuart Skinner stopped 28 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 for their eighth straight win. Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers, who remain in the chase for the Pacific Division title with one game remaining. They also extended their points streak to 14 games in a row. A game featuring two high scoring teams turned into a defensive showdown. It was no surprise, though, this game went into extra time. Colorado won the previous two meetings this season in overtime. McDavid assisted on the OT winner to extend his points streak to 15 games.

