Germany, Sweden advance to women’s hockey quarterfinals

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Ronja Hark and Nicola Eisenschmid scored and Germany advanced to face the United States in the women’s world hockey championship quarterfinals, beating Hungary 2-1 on Tuesday.Sandra Abstreiter made 36 saves to help Germany finish second behind Finland in Group B, with the top three in Group B and all five in Group A advancing. Reka Dabasi scored for Hungary, and Aniko Nemeth stopped 24 shots. Sweden took the final spot from Group B, routing France 8-2 to set up a quarterfinal against two-time defending champion Canada. On Monday night, Canada won Group A, outlasting the United States 4-3 on Jamie Lee Rattray’s goal in the ninth round of a shootout. For Sweden, Hanna Olsson had four goals and three assists.

