Giants’ bullpen comes up big in 5-0 win over Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood and five relievers combined on a three-hitter and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0, ending a six-game losing streak to their NL West rivals. Joc Pederson hit a two-run double in the first inning while David Villar and Brandon Crawford hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to complement a solid effort from the Giants’ bullpen, which tossed 4 1/3 innings of two-hit ball. A day after clubbing three home runs for the fourth time this season in a 9-1 win over the Giants, the Dodgers stranded 10 baserunners. Starter Dustin May took the loss for Los Angeles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.