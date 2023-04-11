Gorman homers in 9th as Cardinals top Rockies 9-6

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Gorman sparked St. Louis’ three-run ninth inning with a tiebreaking solo homer off Pierce Johnson, and the Cardinals topped the Colorado Rockies 9-6. Gorman’s third homer of the season gave St. Louis a 7-6 lead. Paul Goldschmidt then singled in Brendan Donovan and scored on Tyler O’Neill’s single. Tommy Edman and Juan Yepez also homered for the Cardinals, who trailed 6-2 after six innings. Elías Díaz, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon went deep for Colorado.

