Inter wins 2-0 at Benfica in Champions League quarterfinals
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Inter Milan has ended its streak of poor results with a 2-0 win at Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku scored second-half goals at the Stadium of Light to give Inter its first victory in more than a month and move the Italian team into good position to reach the semifinals of the European competition for the first time in more than a decade. The second leg will be next week in Milan. Inter was winless in six matches in all competitions, with its last victory against Lecce in the Italian league in March.