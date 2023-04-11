Jets clinch playoff spot with feisty 3-1 win vs. Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored his 42nd goal, Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves and the Winnipeg Jets clinched the last spot in the Western Conference playoffs with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton also scored goals in Hellebuyck’s 13th consecutive start. The Jets won for the fifth time in six games to secure the second wild card and eliminate Nashville. Kirill Kaprizov had a power-play goal early in the third period for the Wild. They had their long-shot chance to win the Central Division end.

