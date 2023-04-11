Kliff Kingsbury joins USC staff as senior offensive analyst
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst. Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January after four seasons as their head coach. Kingsbury went 28-37-1 at Arizona, making one playoff appearance. Before that, he spent six seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach and earned a reputation as one of football’s most innovative offensive minds. Between those two head coaching jobs, Kingsbury spent about one month at USC as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for head coach Clay Helton before the Cardinals surprisingly hired him.