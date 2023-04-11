Louisville transfer Withers headed to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers says he’s transferring to North Carolina. Withers announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post. He spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals and would have two more seasons of eligibility. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. He shot 41.7% from 3-point range and had 12 games with multiple made 3s to show some inside-out ability needed by a UNC team that struggled to make outside shots.

