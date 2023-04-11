Luis Arraez hits for cycle in Marlins’ 8-4 win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luis Arraez became the first Miami Marlins player to hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs in an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday, the Marlins were the only active major league team to not have a cycle in their history. Miami entered the National League as the Florida Marlins back in 1992. Arraez won the American League batting title with a .316 average as a member of the Minnesota Twins in 2022 before being traded to the Marlins in a four-player deal on Jan. 20. He’s 22 for 41 (.537) in 12 games to start the 2023 season.

