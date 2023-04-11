Márquez won’t race in Americas MotoGP, cites hand injury

MADRID (AP) — Marc Márquez says he will miss the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas this weekend because his hand hasn’t fully healed after surgery. The six-time MotoGP champion had already missed the Argentine MotoGP after undergoing surgery to repair his right hand’s first metacarpal that he fractured in a crash at the season-opening Portuguese MotoGP. Márquez had two screws inserted into his hand. He said the decision not to race in Austin was made after his doctor analyzed the result of his latest CAT scan. Race officials penalized Márquez for “irresponsible riding” that led to the crash in Portugal.

