McIlroy WD from Hilton Head could mean $3M bonus deduction

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is missing his second designated event by pulling out of the RBC Heritage this week. He already chose to skip the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. Players are allowed to opt out of one of the designated events. Missing two could mean forfeiting 25% of the $12 million bonus McIlroy received from the Player Impact Program. McIlroy finished second to Tiger Woods in the PIP. Still to be determined is why McIlroy withdrew. He has not stated anything publicly. He could get excused for injury or family emergency. Plus, the PGA Tour commissioner has discretion to make an exception.

