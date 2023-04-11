Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes beat Red Wings 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Stefan Noesen and Jordan Martinook scored early and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 to maintain their hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division with one game remaining in the regular season. Brent Burns and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored and Antti Raanta made 20 saves as the Hurricanes shed a slump that included the team’s only three-game stretch without a point this season. Carolina has 111 points, one more than the New Jersey Devils. A victory Thursday night at Florida would give the Hurricanes a division title for the third season in a row. Robert Hagg scored for the Red Wings, who lost their fourth straight game.

